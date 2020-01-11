President Donald Trump holding rally in Macomb County Sunday morning

The president will be campaigning in Washington at Michigan Stars Sports Center at 11 a.m.

President Donald Trump is holding his fourth rally in Michigan in two weeks on Sunday in Macomb County.

He most recently held events in Muskegon, Lansing and Waterford. And Trump will also be holding two rallies in Michigan on the day before the election, one in Grand Rapids.

Michigan has been the focus of both campaigns, being a battleground state with 16 electoral votes on the line. In 2016, Trump flipped Michigan with a narrow margin of less than 11,000 votes.

Democratic candidate Joe Biden held two rallies in Michigan on Saturday with President Barack Obama. And on Sunday, Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff will be holding events in Ann Arbor and Oakland County.

