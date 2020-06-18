West Michigan groups react to DACA Supreme Court decision

"I think that ultimately a path to citizenship would be ideal."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump Administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA).

That means the roughly 650,000 young immigrants can renew their membership in the program, which offers work authorization and temporary protection from deportation.

"I was elated," said Adnoris Torres, Executive Director for the Hispanic Center for Western Michigan, "I was elated to hear that the court, even though it was a really tight 5-4 decision, made steps in the direction of a clear pathway."

Justice Roberts emphasized the ruling wasn't deciding if DACA is sound police, but the Trump Administration failed to give adequate reason to end it.

Torres said the past few years waiting to see what would become of the DACA program was trying for many in the Grand Rapids Latinx community.

"Seeing the concerns," said Torres, "seeing the trauma, seeing the nervousness around today's decision, and having conversations with people that their future was uncertain. Going back to countries that they may not remember, there may not be a support system."

DACA participants came to the United States as young children. They were brought to America by their parents, and have grown up in the States.

"So, they don't know anything other than the United States," said Christian Montesinos, a local immigration attorney, "They've assimilated. Some of them don't even speak their native language."

Montesinos said he has worked with many DACA participants in West Michigan. He said it's a good thing there are a number in the area, as they add diversity and economic strength to the region.

"When you look at more of statistics of how these individuals have really contributed to the economy," said Montesinos, "I mean, they're buying houses, they're enrolling in education. 90 percent of them have jobs. They really are impacting a lot of the world."

Jessica Ledesma is the program manager for the Building Bridges Through Education initiative with the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. She calls today a win.

"And although it is not over, today is one step more in the fight against family separations due to deportation," said Ledesma, "I have witnessed first hand through my work advocating and mentoring youth and as a person who has been directly affected by family separation deportation, I say that today is a win for all of us, DACA or not, because our country and our communities do not need more politically induced trauma put on us.We need healing in our country and our communities. And that is why today is a win- big or small - for all us!"

Even groups that don't work directly with DACA recipients hope today's decision opens the door for more understanding.

"I hope it fosters a sense of welcoming which has really been in American tradition for so long," said Chris Cavenaugh, the manager of the New Americans program with Sameritas, which works primarily with refugees, "Many in this really challenging time have been significant contributors to our food chain and our manufacturing companies and many other businesses, many go on to open their own businesses. So, their contributions need to be recognized, and I hope that it would open up more opportunities for these individuals in the future."

Bethany Christian Services is set to end their international adoption program, but their CEO praised the decision of the high court.

"All children, regardless of where they are from or what they have been through deserve to be loved, safe, and connected," said Chris Palusky, President and CEO, in a statement, "That's why many children in the DACA program, who are now young adults, came to the U.S. with their families in the first place. At Bethany, we see DACA recipients as God sees them: children created in His image. We are extremely grateful that the high court provided temporary protections for Dreamers and urge Congress to permanently protect our friends, neighbors and colleagues."

However, many acknowledged today's ruling is a great first step, but there is more that could be done toward a pathway to citizenship for this group of people.

"We need true legislation that is going to effectively engage the issue of documentation for hundreds of thousands of the members of our population," said Torres, "For too long, we have been moving forward without true answers and realistic ways to make sure that the undocumented population is engaged, that they are path to citizenship. And this is not a Latinx issue. This is a global issue."

Torres said America was founded on dreams of those looking to find a pathway for a better life for their family.

"But it can't stop here," said Torres, "We can't rest on our laurels and say this is where we end. There's still going to be challenges, there are still going to be fights, they is still going to be progress that needs to be made in the engagement that we've seen in Black and Latinx communities. That is the kind of progress that we want. We want dialogue, but we have to go beyond dialogue. Actionable goals that are set or real pathways to citizenship."

