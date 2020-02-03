HOUSTON — The list of candidates vying for the democratic nomination got a lot shorter this weekend.

On Sunday night, Pete Buttigieg announced he suspended his campaign.

Tom Steyer ended his run for president on Saturday.

That leaves six democratic candidates in the running days before Super Tuesday. Former Vice President Joe Biden took home a major win in South Carolina on Saturday.

“This is the moment to choose the path forward for our party. This is the moment and it has arrived,” Biden told supporters in his victory speech.

KHOU political analyst Bob Stein said the Democratic primary has turned into a real fight.

“I think what you’re seeing now is a fight for the heart and minds of the Democratic party between the progressive Bernie Sanders and anybody but Bernie,” Stein said.

Polls give Sanders a slight edge over Biden in Texas.

Stein said the results of Super Tuesday will likely turn it into a two- or three-candidate race, with Sanders as the front-runner.

“It’s Bloomberg or Biden. If Biden doesn’t succeed again on Super Tuesday, its Bernie’s nomination to lose. I think he goes into the convention at least with a plurality if not an outright majority,” Stein said.

A total of 14 states will vote on Super Tuesday.

That includes Texas and California, which are the country's two most populated states.

Texas has 228 delegates up for grabs.

Altogether, more than a third of the U.S. population will have a chance to cast their primary votes on Tuesday.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg ends historic Democratic presidential campaign

RELATED: Where will Pete Buttigieg's voters go on Super Tuesday now that he's dropping out?

RELATED: 2020 voting in Texas: What to bring, where to vote and what's on the ballot