WASHINGTON — The White House is trying to make the case that Speaker Nancy Pelosi has put herself in an untenable position by stalling House-passed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Pelosi is delaying sending the charges in hopes of shaping the Senate trial. A senior administration official is suggesting that Pelosi will soon relent.

That would pave the way for leaders in the Republican-controlled Senate to settle on the contours of a trial that's likely to result in Trump's acquittal.

And a Trump ally in the Senate is throwing cold water on Democrats' efforts to call new witnesses.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.