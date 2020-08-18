Whitmer touts Biden for auto rescue, rips Trump on virus

She says Biden will use science to lead the U.S. out of the pandemic.

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has touted Joe Biden’s work to rescue the auto industry and says he would rally the country to fight the coronavirus and not deny it like President Donald Trump has.

The governor spoke on the opening night of Democrats’ virtual nominating convention Monday. She addressed a national audience from a United Auto Workers hall in Lansing.

Whitmer reminded viewers of the country’s last economic crisis — the Great Recession — and credited Biden for helping save the auto sector with a federal bailout.

She says Biden will use science to lead the U.S. out of the pandemic.

Watch her full speech here: