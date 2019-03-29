GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters at Van Andel Arena Thursday night for his Make America Great Again campaign rally.

Trump opened the rally by bringing up Attorney General William Barr’s summary of the Mueller report, which found his campaign did not collude with Russia.

The findings of that report were a big victory for Trump, who has long said he did not collude with Russia. This was his first major public appearance since Barr gave his summary to Congress.

“We can’t have two different standards of justice,” Trump said.

Trump touted many of his familiar campaign trail slogans, which were met with an enthusiastic crowd chanting: “Drain the swamp,” “Build the wall” and “Four more years.”

The president hit hard on several topics: health care, immigration and the economy.

U.S. Reps. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland and former gubernatorial candidate Bill Schuette were among those at the rally.

In a nod to Michigan lawmakers, Trump told the crowd he had some “breaking news.”

RELATED: Grand Rapids Police make two arrests outside Trump rally

“I’m going to get full funding of $300 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative,” Trump said.

This is a shift from the president’s budget proposal, which showed a 90 percent cut in funding for the GLRI, from $300 million to $30 million.

Trump also brought up the state of the economy, touching on investment in Michigan. He said he pulled out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and stopped the “offshoring of Michigan jobs.”

“In my administration, we live by two simple rules: Buy American, hire American,” he told the cheering crowd.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.