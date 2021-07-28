Popular Detroit bar and music venue requires proof of vaccination to enter

Marble Bar of the Detroit area is making big changes to their admittance rules in light of the Delta variant's spread.

DETROIT — People who wish to visit a popular Detroit-area music venue will soon need to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

Marble Bar, a live music venue with indoor and outdoor stages and bars, announced Monday they will soon be making changes in an attempt to keep their patrons and staff safe. Starting July 30, attendees will either need to have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 48 hours prior to admittance.

“As an establishment aiming to bring people close together, we feel it is our duty to limit transmission and proliferation of COVID-19 in any way possible so that the party can continue,” bar staff wrote in a Facebook post.

“The safety of our staff and patrons is paramount to us,” they added.

The changes come as cases of the Delta variant continue to rise across the state. The variant proves to be more transmissible than COVID-19.

The documentation must be presented at the door for admittance. Physical proof or an image on your phone will be accepted, Marble Bar reported. Staff will match the name on the documentation with the patron's state ID.

