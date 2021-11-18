Popular specialty grocery store is coming to Grand Rapids

A Whole Foods Market is under construction. Right now, the closest location is in East Lansing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A popular specialty grocery store is coming to West Michigan.

A Whole Foods Market is under construction in Grand Rapids.

The building is going up on Radcliffe Avenue just south of 28th Street. There is a Whole Foods Market sign already up along the sidewalk.

The company did not say when construction will wrap up or when the store will open.

Right now, the closest Whole Foods to the Grand Rapids area is in East Lansing.

