PORTAGE, Mich. — A student at Portage Central High School has been suspended after he posted a video to Snapchat that contained racist language and a gun.

Portage Public Schools Community Relations Manager Michelle Karpinski confirmed the video showed the student, who is white and a junior at Portage Central, using a racial slur and pointing a gun at the camera.

Portage Central Principal Eric Alburtus sent a message to students and the school community Monday morning.

"It has been a difficult morning for our community," Alburtus said. "We strongly condemn this behavior and the use of these words in all situations. And we are deeply sorry for the hurt that they have caused in our community. We are grateful that so many students and community members reached out to us quickly so that we could respond immediately. We are also working closely with the Portage Police Department."

Karpinski added that the district is following the steps outlined in their high school handbook under the student code of conduct.

"Our number-one job is to make sure all of our students are safe and feel safe," Alburtus said. "When ugly statements like the one shared this weekend are associated with Portage Central, it hurts all of us and reminds us that we must do better. We must acknowledge our struggles, we must continue to commit to working harder and more intentionally to combat racism, and we must do all that we can to protect and to respect our students of color."

The Portage Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.

