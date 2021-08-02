Portage man in court for murdering father: 'I would never mutilate a body in my entire life'

In the court room video, the man says that it's 'terrible lies' and he would never mutilate his father, a retired Portage oral surgeon who was killed July 25.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A man was arraigned on Monday morning for the murder of his father in Portage.

56-year-old Scott Sterffy appeared in court on charges of homicide as well as disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. He is accused of murdering Thomas Aye, a retired oral surgeon from Portage.

Kalamazoo police were found Aye's body on July 25. Officers were called to a residence on Glencove Avenue and found the 82-year-old dead.

Sterffy left the scene before authorities arrived. Witnesses soon spotted him in Chicago and Seattle. At that time, he was considered "armed and dangerous" by police.

On Monday, he made his first court appearance. Sterffy says he is innocent of the charges in the released court room footage.

"It says that you mutilated, defaced, removed or carried away a portion of the dead body," the Kalamazoo judge said.

"I refused to answer all questions, your Honor. These are terrible lies -- I've never mutilated a body in my entire life," Sterffy said.

Sterffy now faces life in prison plus 10 years. The Probable Cause Conference is set for Aug. 12, and his exam is set for Aug 19. He was also denied bond.

