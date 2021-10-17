x
Portage man seriously injured after crashing motorcycle in Barry Co.

Police say the man lost control of the motorcycle and ran the vehicle off the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree.
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — A man was seriously injured Saturday evening after crashing his motorcycle in Barry County.

Police say the crash happened on 9 Mile Road in Orangeville Township around 7:30 p.m. The motorcycle was traveling east when the driver lost control and ran the vehicle off the roadway. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a tree, police say.

The driver, a 28-year-old Portage man, was unresponsive when emergency personnel arrived. He was airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.

