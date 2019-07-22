GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police and fire rescue are searching the Grand River for a possible missing man.

GRPD said units arrived on scene just after 5 p.m. Monday after receiving a call that there was a man in the river.

Police said they are unsure if anyone is in the river or how they may have ended up there.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

