Pound Buddies in Muskegon provides tips for keeping pets safe on the Fourth of July

MUSKEGON, Mich. — While the Fourth of July can be a fun time with friends and family, the fireworks we love to see can be traumatic for our furry family members.

A local animal shelter has some advice to help keep your pet safe this holiday.

The days leading up to and following the Fourth of July are usually the busiest time of the year for animal shelters like Pound Buddies in Muskegon.

“We dread this weekend every year," Lana Carson, with Pound Buddies, said.

Shelter staff says while they know people love to include their pets in activities, fireworks can be a frightening experience for them.

“They get out, then you’ll start to shelters, animal control and good Samaritans that will be finding these dogs that got out," Carson said. "Yes, the intake is going to increase in shelters all around.”



With people coming in and out of the house, doors can get left open and gates unlocked.

“Checking those security measures of the yard or the home and just put your dog away. They would probably rather be away from people than part of all the commotion," Carson said.



Veterinarians say create a safe haven inside your home to keep your pets calm. Turning up the TV or music will drown out the noise outside. And if you need to, consult your vet about getting a mild sedative.

“Make sure if your dog is microchipped that information is up-to-date and current, that it is registered. But even if that’s not available right now, get an ID tag," Carson said.

It's a small thing that costs just $10 that could help reunite you with your best friend sooner than later.

If your buddy still manages to escape, social media is a good place to start looking.

Most communities have Facebook pages where you can post a picture of your pet, where they went missing and how to contact you.

Plus, you can call animal control, your local shelters and even the police department.

