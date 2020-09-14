Pound Buddies relaunching $2.5M campaign for new shelter

Pound Buddies plans to move into a new facility on East Laketon Avenue in December.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — For Pound Buddies, the clock is ticking, the shelter and adoption center is falling apart, and plans are in place to move out of its leased space on East Keating Avenue in December.

"We just don't have the luxury of time right now," said Pound Buddies Campaign Director Janet Jacobs.

The current facility needs more than $1.5 million in roof, heating and cooling repairs. That's why the shelter took out a loan and purchased a new facility at 3279 East Laketon Avenue.

The $2.5 million fundraising campaign to cover the cost of the purchase and pay for building renovations started earlier this year. Then the campaign went mostly silent due to the pandemic.

Jacobs says it's now or never to relaunch the campaign, even with so many lingering community needs.

"We want to be respectful," Jacobs said. "There are a lot of human needs in our community and we understand that."

By contract, the nonprofit provides emergency shelter services to Muskegon County.

Jacobs is especially excited about new plans to transform four fenced acres behind the new building into trails for walks and shaded area for dogs to play. The outdoor area may even include a water feature.

"(It's) to enhance physical, emotional and mental health of dogs while they're residents with us," Jacobs said.

Community members and companies are being asked to sponsor portions of the renovations, from a dog kennel to a cat condo.

The new building will include 140, 5-by-8-foot kennels. Currently, the Keating shelter has 3-by-5-foot kennels.

Donations can be made online or mailed to Pound Buddies Animal Shelter and Adoption Center at 1300 E. Keating, Muskegon 49442.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.