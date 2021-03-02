First look inside new Pound Buddies under construction

Pound Buddies launched a $2.5 million fundraising campaign to open a new shelter. Work continues on the new building, and on the capital campaign.

The Pound Buddies animal shelter is continuing efforts to move to a new facility, and out of its aging and deteriorating shelter at 1300 E. Keating Avenue in the City of Muskegon.

In 2020 the nonprofit animal shelter launched a $2.5 million fundraising campaign. To date, that effort has allowed Pound Buddies to purchase a new building at 3279 East Laketon Avenue. Now renovations of that building are in full swing.

Shelter Executive Director Lana Carson says some animals might start moving into the new shelter in “at least a couple more months.”

Work to renovate the new facility includes adding office space, a break room for shelter employees and volunteers, and building the indoor play area where dogs will get exercise and socialize with other dogs.

The new facility’s kennels will be 5-by-8-feet, three times larger than kennels at the current shelter.

“The stress reduction for these animals the day that they come into this facility is going to drop tremendously," said Carson.

Community members can sponsor portions of the new facility. The effort to gather community funds to pay for the project has been impacted by COVID-19.

“Two years of planning for a capital campaign went out the window, so we're back to square one. We can only finish the project as donation are coming in so community support is imperative,” said Carson.

Wednesday, Feb. 2, the shelter will be the focus of a social media event organized by Kris Rotonda, founder of Jordan’s Way Charities. Rotonda is on a 50 state tour aimed at making a difference in the lives of shelter animals.

