Close to 3,000 people lost power in West Michigan after strong thunderstorms barreled through the area, according to a Consumers Energy outage map.

Most of the outages are in Kent County, with a major outage on the northeast side of Grand Rapids affecting about 1,200 Consumers Energy customers.

A thunderstorm warning was issued for Kent and Ottawa Counties Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. They were expired just before 7 p.m.

Wind gusts hit 55 mph in Grand Rapids and 65 mph in Grand Haven.

â–ºMake it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.