Close to 3,000 people lost power in West Michigan after strong thunderstorms barreled through the area, according to a Consumers Energy outage map.

Most of the outages are in Kent County, with a major outage on the northeast side of Grand Rapids affecting about 1,200 Consumers Energy customers.

A thunderstorm warning was issued for Kent and Ottawa Counties Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m. They were expired just before 7 p.m.

Wind gusts hit 55 mph in Grand Rapids and 65 mph in Grand Haven.

