Power outage closes Ottawa County's Fillmore Complex

WEST OLIVE, Mich — A power outage has shut down the Ottawa County Fillmore Complex Wednesday afternoon.

Power went out around noon and is expected to be restored before business opens again on Thursday.

This outage is impacting the Sheriff headquarters, Clerk, Register of Deeds and Treasurer offices as well as inmate visits at the jail and hearings in the West Olive court.

If you have an appointment or hearing scheduled at the Fillmore Complex, you're asked to contact the specific office providing the service to reschedule.

