President Biden appoints Gov. Whitmer to Council of Governors

LANSING, Mich. — Thursday, President Biden appointed Governor Gretchen Whitmer to the Council of Governors. The council is made up by a bipartisan group of governors that address matters of homeland defense, the National Guard, disaster response, and other safety and security issues.

As a part of the council, Governor Whitmer will serve a two-year term.

“I am honored that President Biden appointed me to the Council of Governors,” said Governor Whitmer. “Since I took office in 2018, I have guided Michigan through multiple disaster response efforts, including extreme polar weather and energy shortages, a 500-year flood, and the COVID-19 pandemic. I welcome the opportunity to work across the aisle to put our nation’s security first and make a difference in the lives of Americans.”

The Council of Governors was created by the National Defense Authorization Act in 2008.

10 governors make up this council, all appointed by the president. Five governors from each party are selected, with two of those serving as co-chairs.

