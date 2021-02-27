President Biden orders review into semi conductor shortage

The shortage on parts is due to supply chains being affected by COVID, demand and a lack of raw material.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Smartphones, gaming systems....even Michigan Automakers... are all feeling the effects of a chip shortage.

The shortage on parts is due to supply chains being affected by COVID, demand and a lack of raw material.

Analyst Mike Wall says the shortage has been such a problem for Michigan automakers like Ford and GM that some vehicle production has been halted.

"For automotive, you can have well into excess of a thousand semi conductors in a vehicle....for anyone who drives a vehicle you'll know, you only need to be missing one part and you will not be driving that vehicle and you certainly won't be producing that vehicle if you are an automaker," says Wall.

Governor Whitmer has expressed her concerns and this week President Biden ordered a review to examine production.

The President wants answers in the next 100 days and says the Federal government will take action.

"We are talking about something that can be years in the making or certainly well into next year and beyond....and we need them right now," says Wall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.