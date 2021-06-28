President Biden to visit Traverse City July 3

He will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of the administration's "America's Back Together" tour.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — President Joe Biden will travel to Traverse City on Saturday, July 3.

He will be joined by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as part of the administration's "America's Back Together" tour. The campaign is intended to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19.

President Biden last visited Michigan on May 18 to tour the Ford Rouge Vehicle Center in Dearborn.

