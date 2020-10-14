President Trump only the 4th sitting president to visit Muskegon County

President Donald Trump will make a campaign stop Saturday, Oct. 17 to "deliver remarks on supporting law enforcing."

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — President Donald Trump will soon be returning to Michigan, this time campaigning at the Muskegon County Airport in Norton Shores.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Tuesday that the president will be stopping in Muskegon County on Saturday, Oct. 17 to “deliver remarks on supporting law enforcement.”

The event will be held outside FlyBy Air at 5 p.m. Doors for general admission will open at 2 p.m.

According to the campaign, attendees will be given temperature checks, masks that they will be asked to wear and access to hand sanitizer.

To date, only three sitting presidents have visited Muskegon County.

George W. Bush in 2004, John F. Kennedy in 1962, and Harry S. Truman in 1952.

President Bush spoke to supports at the Muskegon County Airport, as did President Kennedy who at the time was campaigning for congressional Democrats.

President Truman's stop in Muskegon was by train at the downtown depot while campaigning for Adlai Stevenson.

President Trump's stop will also be at the Muskegon County Airport on Sinclair Drive.

"The phone is blowing off the hook," said Muskegon County Republican Party volunteer Sandy Kempf. "I'm very excited."

Trump lost Muskegon County in 2016 to Hillary Clinton by a slim margin.

Kempf believes President Trump's stop in Muskegon County Saturday will be what's needed to flip the county on Nov. 3.

"Just happy that he's noticing us and that we're working for him," said Kempf. "You're going to see a lot of excited people."

"We expect probably about 10,000 people," said Terry Boer, FlyBy Air C.E.O.

The campaign event is right outside Boer's aviation business.

"It will be on the ramp, an outside event and will be great for the COVID situation," said Boer. "We'll have plenty of room on our ramp."

Boer says in recent weeks he's noticed growing support for President Trump in Muskegon County.

"There's definitely a large amount of support for President Trump. I would think that's one of the reasons he's willing to come," said Boer. "I also think he want's to win Muskegon County this year so he's putting some extra effort into this area."

Tickets are required to attend the event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.