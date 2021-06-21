Prime Day is Here: Tips to avoid getting scammed

Fake customer service calls are the #1 way scammers are taking advantage of people

Prime Day is here and this year, it's not just one day — it stretches through Tuesday as well.

This popular time to jump online and take advantage of some incredible deals is also a popular time for scammers to take advantage of YOU.

So what should we be looking out for? 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) to find out.

"The biggest one is going to be the customer service phone calls. That's when someone poses as Amazon and calls you and says something like, 'I can help you get rid of that incorrect charge on your account, or you will be charged thousands of dollars, and they will start asking for personal info or control of your device. That is a scam," said Katie Grevious of the BBB.

Other ways you might get targeted include phishing emails or tracking and delivery scams.

People who don't normally shop online should especially be wary.

So what are some red flags you should look out for?

"If someone asks you for money it's probably a scam, especially if its outside of the typical ways you would pay for something on Amazon, like a gift card, that is definitely a scam, do not fall for it," said Grevious.

Here are other tips from the BBB:

Be skeptical of email and unsolicited calls. Amazon will never ask you to disclose or verify sensitive personal information or offer you a refund you do not expect.

Never give someone access or control of your computer or device. Scammers often offer to help resolve the issue by accessing your account or computer. But this access can result in them making purchases you did not authorize.

Ignore unsolicited messages and calls that ask for personal information. Amazon will never send you an unsolicited message that asks you to provide sensitive personal information, such as your tax ID, bank account number or credit card information.

Ignore calls for immediate action. Scammers try to get you to act before you think by creating a sense of urgency. Don't fall for it.

Beware of odd payment requests. These are requests to pay by gift card, wire transfer, prepaid debit card or cash apps (such as Venmo, MoneyPak, iTunes or similar cards). These are almost always a sign of fraud.

If you think there might actually be a problem with your Amazon account, you can contact a representative once you log into your account.

If you want more information on how to identify whether a call or message is really from Amazon, visit their website. If you think you have spotted a scam, you can report it to Amazon here .

If you’ve gotten a phony call or been the victim of another scam, make others aware by filing a report on BBB Scam Tracker.

According to the BBB, Amazon is the second most impersonated entity by scammers in the United States, only behind the Social Security Office.

