A Pro-Trump website is encouraging kids to "Build the Wall" with a 101-piece 'MAGA building blocks' toy set.

"The wall must be built. The wall will keep America safe and strong. Only then will we be able to help those in need," the description for the product reads.

The website, Keep and Bear, states these building blocks are a perfect Christmas gift for kids and grandkids. The toy set comes complete with a Trump figurine with a MAGA hard hat.

While this toy set is in no way affiliated with LEGO, several people are Facebook have taken to LEGO's comment section to voice their opinions about this "LEGO knock-off."

"I've grown up playing with Legos and, although I know your company isn't affiliated, I really hope you take a stand against a clearly hateful company. People's lives are at stake and they're making a mockery out of it," one commenter wrote.

The Pro-Trump website also sells Trump apparel and other 'conservative gifts.'

