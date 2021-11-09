Profanity at finish disqualifies 2nd place Michigan runner

Garrett Winter's performance was scratched because he expressed four-letter words of joy as he crossed the finish line Saturday.

PARCHMENT, Mich. — A Michigan high school runner who finished second in a state championship race was disqualified.

Officials said his profanities at the end of the Division 2 race violated a national rule that governs conduct in high school running.

Cody Inglis, assistant director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association, says there was no wiggle room.

He says Winter’s words could be heard 50 yards away. Winter us a senior at Parchment High School.

He says he wasn't swearing at anyone but the words came from "pure adrenaline and emotion.”

