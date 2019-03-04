GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Those who have been anticipating the opening of Pronto Pup don't have to wait much longer.

The stand will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Friday, April 5.

The stand will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in the month of April. Once May rolls around, they will be open an hour later each day, until 10 p.m.

The "weiner dun in a bun" has been synonymous with summer in Grand Haven since 1947.

Pronto Pups is located at 313 Harbor Drive in Downtown Grand Haven.

The World Famous Pronto Pup: $1.75

Pop (no ice): Sm. $.50 | Lrg. $1

Bottled water: $1

CASH PAYMENTS ONLY

