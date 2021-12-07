Proposals and one primary on the ballot Aug. 3 around Muskegon County

Five candidates are running for two open seats on the Muskegon City Commission. Four will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In the city of Muskegon, five candidates are running for two open at-large seats on the commission.

Only the four top vote-getters will move on to the Nov. 2 general election.

The candidates include Rachel Gorman, Michael Hughes, John Page, Rebecca St. Clair and incumbent Daniel Sybenga.

In Muskegon County's Egelston Township, voters will decide a ballot proposal that would allow two adult use recreational marijuana retail establishments, two adult use grow establishments and two adult use processing establishments.

The proposal was placed on the ballot after a successful petition drive and follows the township board's vote to opt out of recreational cannabis.

Fruitport Charter Township voters will decide a five-year 1.5-mills public safety millage renewal and a five-year 1-mill police department millage.

Voters in Holton Township will decide a 10-year 2-mills fire renewal.

Thanks to a ballot proposal Michigan voters passed in 2018, township and city clerks offices with proposals or races Aug. 3 are required to be open at least eight hours on the weekend before the election.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.