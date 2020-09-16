Prosecutor issues charges in Muskegon Heights double shooting

The two victims were also identified.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges for a suspect in a double shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Jermaine Bolton Jr., 19, is facing charges of open murder, assault with intent to murder and two counts of felony firearm. He is being charged as a habitual offender, based on an armed robbery that happened when Bolton Jr. was a minor, according to the prosecutor's office.

The charges stem from a double shooting Monday, Sept. 14. The prosecutor's office said one of shooting victim's was Bolton father, Jermaine Bolton Sr., and the second victim was identified as Stacey Johnson, who police have identified as the father's girlfriend.

Johnson was killed in the shooting. Bolton Sr. is in the ICU being treated for his injuries.

About an hour after the shooting, authorities located a vehicle fleeing the scene and going the wrong way on M-37 near Sparta.

The suspect stopped the vehicle, but as an officer approached the vehicle Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young says the suspect fired several shots at the officer and took off.

The suspect eventually entered eastbound I-96 headed westbound.

He was arrested after a police vehicle forced the vehicle off the roadway.

Bolton Jr. is expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday Sept. 16.

