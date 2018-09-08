Canine influenza

Almost everyone has come down with a case of the flu at one time or another, but not everyone realizes that dogs get the flu also.

Canine influenza is suddenly in the news because Michigan officials recently reported that 49 cases of dog flu have been confirmed in six Lower Peninsula counties since July 13. That compares to nine cases in all of 2017.

Canine flu is a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus. People do not catch it, but dogs most certainly pass it to each other. The virus is easily spread between dogs, either through direct contact or from aerosol particles via sneezing or coughing. Almost all dogs, regardless of breed or age, can catch the flu.

• Symptoms of canine flu include coughing, sneezing, fever, nasal discharge, decreased appetite and general lethargy. The flu can appear to be similar to other diseases such as kennel cough. Contact your veterinarian if your dog develops any of these symptoms.

• Do not take your dog straight to your veterinarian’s office if you suspect the canine flu. Why not? Because this could infect other dogs in the waiting room. The first step is to make a telephone call to your primary veterinarian or an emergency veterinary hospital. A veterinarian or technician may choose to meet your dog in your car or the parking lot, to protect other dogs.

• If you are in an area where canine flu has been reported, consider keeping your dog away from other dogs. In other words, you may wish to stay clear of the dog park.

• A vaccine is available for the H3N2 canine influenza virus. Talk to your family veterinarian to see if this is a good choice for you.

• Don’t panic. While canine flu is serious, the number of confirmed cases is relatively low. Take precautions and you can greatly reduce the chances of having your dog catch this flu

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM