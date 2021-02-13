Protestors gather in GR to oppose military rule in Myanmar

The military has been running the country since a coup early this month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Friday, more than 100 members of the Grand Rapids Burmese Community gathered at Calder Plaza to protest the military's actions in Myanmar.

The military has been running the country since a coup early this month. They took power citing irregularities in the latest election. The country's elected civilian leaders have been arrested and are held in detention.

Organizers say the country is in a state of emergency and are happy to see the support of the community even on the other side of the world.

"They're willing to fight for it," says organizer Ruby Tiancer. "Even if we're living in a different country, it doesn't matter. They're still our people so we're fighting for our rights as well as our own."

Among those detained include Myanmar President Win Myint.

