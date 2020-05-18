Protesters gathering in Grand Rapids Monday to protest stay-at-home order

According to the Detroit Free Press, Monday's demonstrations will include Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf as a speaker.

Monday at 5:00, protesters are expected to gather in downtown Grand Rapids, in objection to Governor Gretchen Whitmer's stay at home order.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Monday's demonstrations will include Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf as a speaker.

Recently, Sheriff Dar Leaf appeared on FOX News, where he referred to the stay at home order as: unconstitutional.

He's also taken to Facebook, showing his support to the Owosso barber who gained national attention after refusing to adhere to the governor's orders.

On the group's Facebook page organizers claim the event is being supported by law enforcement, which prompted Grand Rapids Police to release a statement saying, yes they will be on duty during Monday's protest, but are in no way associated with or participating in the event.

More stories:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.