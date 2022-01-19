Public comment underway for three GRPD police chief candidates

The Grand Rapids Police Department is hearing public comments and questions for their top three police chief candidates.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three candidates were selected from a list of 35 applicants to be the next chief of the Grand Rapids Police Department. The community will be able to ask questions and meet the candidates Wednesday night.

The three men are from Battle Creek, Milwaukee and Chicago. The comment session is taking place on the 9th Floor City Commission Chambers in City Hall.

From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., the candidates are expected to give brief remarks and answer questions from community members. Questions will be asked in-person, over a chat feature on the city's livestreams, and some were submitted by the community through a website prior to the event.

Here's some background on the candidates:

Jim Blocker, Chief of Police — Battle Creek, Mich.

Chief Blocker is the 18th Chief of Police for the Battle Creek Police Department. Chief Blocker served within the Battle Creek Police Department for 25 years in various capacities: patrol officer, community police officer, member of the SWAT team, detective and executive officer.

Jutiki Jackson, Police Inspector (ret.) — Milwaukee, Wis.

Jackson had a 26-year policing career with the Milwaukee Police Department. He spent ten years as a police officer before being promoted to sergeant, lieutenant, and then captain as a 7th District Commander. Jackson was promoted to inspector in 2016 and became a member of the police chief’s executive command team.

Eric Winstrom, Police Commander — Chicago, Ill.

Commander Winstrom has served in the Chicago Police Department (CPD) for over twenty years in various patrol, tactical, investigative, and administrative positions. He is currently an executive on the CPD Leadership Team and leads the Area 5 Detective Division where he oversees a staff of 200, including 40 homicide detectives.

After the public comment, the community will be able to share their thoughts via a web survey. The survey will go live following the forum and be available for comment through 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.

