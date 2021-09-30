Pulaski Days returns to Grand Rapids after COVID-fueled 2020 hiatus

One year after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled Pulaski Days, the week-long event has returned to Grand Rapids with a Pierogi-filled schedule.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's back!

After COVID-19 canceled the week-long Polish history celebration in 2020, Pulaski Days have returned to Grand Rapids in 2021, boasting a kielbasa and pierogi-filled schedule that includes an exclusively brewed beer that's only available at the 14 participating halls.

"All the halls are opening back up," said Katie Egan, who is the 2021-22 Pulaski Days queen. "We've had a couple events already earlier this week, but the bigger events will happen Friday through Sunday."

Pulaski Days was founded in 1973 by Ed Czyzyk and Walter Ulanch to support the local social clubs by sharing Polish culture with the entire Grand Rapids community. The annual event has now grown into a week-long celebration that includes a parade, polka mass, flag raising, and kielbasa eating contest.

2021 marks the 49th anniversary Pulaski Days have been celebrated in Grand Rapids.

"Something new for this year is a batch of beer created locally by City Built Brewery, brewed exclusively for the 14 participating halls of Pulaski Days," said Egan.

The listed clubs below are open to the public on October 4, October 5, and October 6:

American Legion Post 459 (658 Michigan Ave NE)

Knights of Columbus (1104 Muskegon NW)

Polish Falcons (957 W Fulton)

Polish National Aid Society – Jackson Street Hall (921 Jackson St NW)

Sacred Heart Benevolent Society Eastern Avenue Hall (506 Eastern Ave NE)

Sacred Heart Club – Kosciuszko Hall (935 Park St SW)

Saint Adalberts Aid Society – 5th Street Hall (701 5th Street NW)

Saint Casimir’s – 6th Street Hall (649 6th St NW)

Saint Isidores Aid Society – Diamond Hall, home of the Pulaski Days Monument and Pulaski Square (435 Diamond NE)

Saint Ladislaus Aid Society “Laddies Hall” (58 Lane Ave SW)

Saint Stanislaus – Little Hall (823 Michigan Ave NE)

Saints Peter & Paul Aid Society – Saint Georges (1513 Quarry NW)

Sons & Daughters Club (1057 Hamilton NW)

Vytautas Aid Society (1300 Hamilton Ave NW)

Highlights from the schedule include:

Kick Off: Flag Raising event - September 26, 2021 at 2:00 pm - Diamond Ave Hall 435 Diamond Ave NE

Kielbasa Eating Contest - September 29, 2021 7:00 pm - St. Peter and Paul Aid Society (St. Georges) 1513 Quarry NW

Pulaski Days Parade - October 2, 2021 11:00 am - Parade route is on the east side and runs on Michigan to Diamond NE.

Polka Mass - October 3, 2021 10:00 am - Holy Spirit Catholic Church located at 2230 Lake Michigan Dr NW

The full schedule of events, bands playing, and food specials is available at www.pulaskidays.org.

