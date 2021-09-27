Pumpkinfest returns to Zeeland this weekend

The two-day, family-friendly event brings fall fun to Zeeland.

ZEELAND, Mich. — Zeeland's oldest community fall festival returns this weekend.

Pumpkinfest is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2. The theme this year is "Pumpkinfest Barnyard Bash."

This year's lineup of events includes a 5k run, Civil War Reenactors, live bands, a parade, hayrides and a kid's zone area.

For the sixth year, the festival coordinated a community art-centered project called Pumpkinfest Avenue Art. Area artists, businesses, schools and groups painted wooden barnyard animals to line Main Avenue.

In the KidsFest area, families will find inflatables, a petting zoo, stage performances, pony rides, games, snacks and more at Church Street just south of Main Ave.

Friday and Saturday, Pumpkinfest will feature live outdoor music on Main Avenue in Zeeland’s Social District, accompanied by food trucks and local restaurants.

The concert lineup is:

Friday 7-10PM – Pretty Rage

Saturday 12-3PM – Dune Grass

Saturday 4-7PM – Catfish and the Main

Saturday 8-11PM – Rock Shop

Other events include:

Saturday 8:30AM - Pumpkinfest 5K Run, organized by the Zeeland Athletic Boosters and hosted Zeeland West High School, 3390 100th Ave.

Saturday 9AM-5PM – Civil War Reenactors at the Dekker Huis Museum, 37 E. Main

Saturday 11AM – Zeeland Community Band Concert, corner of Main/Church Saturday 12PM – Pumpkin Roll (bring your own pumpkin) Zeeland Christian School hill, 334 W. Central

Saturday 3PM - The much-anticipated Pumpkinfest Parade will march down city streets. The parade will feature marching bands, walking groups, tractors, and of course floats representing this year’s theme. The Parade Route is as follows: West on Main Ave. from Centennial St. to State St., South on State St. to Central Ave., East on Central Ave. ending at Maple St.

