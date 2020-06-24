Purdue expels student after 'racist and despicable' post on social media

In a video posted on TikTok, the student pretends to run over BLM protesters.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue University President Mitch Daniels announced the immediate expulsion of a student Tuesday after he made an offensive post on social media.

In a video posted on TikTok by undergraduate student Maxwell Lawrence, he pretends to drive through a crowd of protesters with the caption, "Driving to your fishing spot and the protesters try blocking the road."

In a statement, Daniels calls the post "racist and despicable," adding that "repeated statements posted on social media by Lawrence appear plainly intended to incite others and therefore create a risk of public safety issues in the current environment."

Other messages from Lawrence, which have circulated on social media, show him calling Black people the N-word.

The statement goes on to say:

"While some University officials had concluded the statements were protected speech under the First Amendment and University policy, President Daniels decided instead to take this summary action, calling Lawrence’s conduct completely and utterly unacceptable by a member of the Purdue community and cited the danger Lawrence poses to public safety."