Purse Auction raising funds and awareness for mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local community organization is raising awareness and funds for mental health.
The Woman’s Life Chapter of West Michigan is gearing up for its 10th annual purse auction fundraiser.
This year it’s spreading the love for Community of Hearts, a grassroots organization that promotes resources for mental, social, and emotional wellness.
The goal is to raise more than $10,000.
Organizers say it's time to erase the negative stigma associated with talking about mental health.
“When we talk about it, then we see that we're not alone, you know, and that's a big thing. Because, you know, everyone has had a little bit of something going on in their life. But if they talk to other people, then they can say, well, maybe I'll try this, or I'll do this and when they find out what works for them, then they can lead a productive life, " Charlotte Touchette, Community of Hearts, Committee Chairman, said.
Purse donations are still being accepted through September 8th.
A $20 ticket gets you into a live auction on September 15 where you can bid on designer purses.
There is also a silent auction that you can take part in online beginning Monday, September 6th