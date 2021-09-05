Purse Auction raising funds and awareness for mental health

“When we talk about it, then we see that we're not alone, you know, and that's a big thing. Because, you know, everyone has had a little bit of something going on in their life. But if they talk to other people, then they can say, well, maybe I'll try this, or I'll do this and when they find out what works for them, then they can lead a productive life, " Charlotte Touchette, Community of Hearts, Committee Chairman, said.