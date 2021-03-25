Putting Biden's first news conference in historical context

He took a long time to have one. A really long time.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Much has been made of the fact that Joe Biden waited so long to hold his first solo presidential news conference. Let's put this in perspective.

Woodrow Wilson held what many consider to be the first presidential news conference on March 13th, 1913. He eventually ended them during World War One.

His successor, Warren G Harding brought them back, although I couldn't find a date for his first. So, we'll start with Calvin Coolidge.

And, According to The American Presidency Project, you can go all the way back to Coolidge in 1923... no one has taken longer than Biden for a solo presidential news conference.

It took Biden until his 64th day in office. Next closest was George W. Bush at only 33 days.

Eight of them did so in their first ten days. The average length from Coolidge to Trump was just over 14. Again, Biden took 64 days.

