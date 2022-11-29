x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.
Credit: WNEP

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.

Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.

    

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Swallowing gum does not mean it will stay in your stomach for 7 years

Before You Leave, Check This Out