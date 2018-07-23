GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - On the day Xavier Davis' trial was set to begin, the sexual assault and rape charges against him were dropped.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said in a phone call that there was not evidence to link Davis to either of the crimes. Namely, his DNA did not match evidence found at the scene of the 2017 rape.

Davis spent 4 months in jail prior to being released on bond at the end of May 2018. On Monday, the two criminal sexual conduct charges along with a habitual offender charge were all dropped.

Davis was previously convicted for home invasion in 2012 and window peeping in 2015.

