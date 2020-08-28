Read Muskegon looking for volunteers to help K-12 students become better readers

Read Muskegon encouraging parents of K-12 students to sign up for free weekly tutoring. For more information call (231) 747-7273.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Most K-12 students in Muskegon County go back to school after Labor Day. That's part of the reason Read Muskegon is looking right now for volunteers who will help K-12 students become better readers during the school year.

Because of COVID-19 the free weekly tutoring and reading help will be done on-line. Read Muskegon is in need of volunteers willing to offer 30 to 45 minutes per week to work with a student.

Read Muskegon plans to hold on-line training for tutors in September and begin matching tutors and students at the end of September.

It's the continuation of a pilot program held this summer that according to Read Muskegon Executive Director Melissa Moore made a big impact in the reading skills of the 12 students who participated.

"The parents just raved. They said it was probably the most fun their kids had every week," said Moore. "They thought they got a lot out of it and as we started looking we were like we can replicate this and provide extra support and use our experience."

Contact Read Muskegon at (231) 747-7273 for more information.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.