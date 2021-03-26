Read Muskegon giving away free books to remember long-time board member

Read Muskegon is providing 250 books to preschoolers purchased with memorial funds to remember long-time board member Merle Scolnik who passed away in January.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Read Muskegon is honoring the passing of a long-time board member by giving 250 books to some of Muskegon County youngest residents.

Friday Read Muskegon, a non-profit based in downtown Muskegon Heights turned the boxes of books over to the Muskegon Area Intermediate School Districts.

The books will be included in education bags the MAISD's Early On program delivers to families in Muskegon County with children between 0 and 3 years of age.

Read Muskegon says the effort fits the agency's mission to connect Muskegon County residents with services to improve literacy in individuals and in turn improve the literacy of the county as a whole.

The 250 copies of "Zoom, Zoom, Baby!" were purchased with memorial funds contributed to Read Muskegon in honor of long-time Read Muskegon board member Merle Scolnik who passed away in January at the age of 77.

Read Muskegon's Executive Director Mellissa Moore says Scolnik asked before her passing that any memorial donations in her name be sent to Read Muskegon.

The books are something the Early On program will get into the hands of parents and grandparents who will use reading to get their child or grandchild ready for school.

"And it's something this program could not have afforded to do otherwise.," said Moore. "And it's nice because with Early On they have visitors who go in and will help the parents or whatever adult is in that child's home learn how to use those books to build the skills they need so when they get into school they'll be ready to learn."

The Early On program will begin book distribution next week.

Additional donations in memory of Merle Scolnik can be made on Read Muskegon's website.

