Read Muskegon holds 'Lunch for Literacy'

Read Muskegon is building a coalition of community partners to improve literacy in Muskegon County.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lunch was on Read Muskegon Friday at the Muskegon's Farmers Market. Read Muskegon's annual "Lunch for Literacy" event is an effort to build a broad coalition of community supports who will work to improve literacy in Muskegon County.

Read Muskegon, a non-profit located on Broadway in Muskegon Heights, used the lunch outreach to share information about the free services available to area residents.

Community members who attended the event were encouraged to sign up for free literacy programs or volunteer with Read Muskegon.

Read Muskegon's Executive Director Melissa Moore says removing literacy barriers in Muskegon County is a challenge that one agency on its own can't solve.

"There are lots of business or agencies who don't think that literacy is their arena," said Moore. "We're here to say is that it's everybody's arena. Illiteracy impacts life across the spectrum, and so nobody can step back and expect everyone else to solve it. Everyone has to be a part of the solution."

