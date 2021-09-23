Read Muskegon resumes in-person events for young readers

Read Muskegon held its first in-person ABC's of Cooking class in over a year in an ongoing effort to inspire young readers in Muskegon County.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — A group of moms and their young readers meet Thursday, Sept. 23 at the White Lake Area Community Education building in Whitehall.

Read Muskegon's ABC's of Cooking uses baking treats to teach kids three to five new letters, and build literacy skills.

"When a child sees their parent excited about talking about silly letters sounds or keeping the learning going all day long, it keeps their child engaged in the learning process and excited about the learning process," said Read Muskegon Executive Director Melissa Moore. "We make sure in this class we send families home with tons of resources so they can duplicate what they're doing at home, they get books and game."

To learn more about Read Muskegon, Moore says parents should follow the non-profit's Facebook page.

