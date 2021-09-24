Rear-end collision shuts down NB 131 for two hours

The highway has since reopened.

DORR, Mich. — Medics rushed one driver to the hospital after a two-vehicle wreck on northbound 131 south of Dorr.

Around 1:15 p.m., police said a box truck was stopped in the northbound lane on 131 due to construction traffic when a car rear-ended the truck.

Police said the driver of the car was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Traffic was routed off the freeway at 142nd for two hours while crews worked to clear up the debris.

The highway reopened around 3:30 p.m.

