CROCKERY TWP. (Grand Haven Tribune) — A passenger in one car was seriously injured and the driver of the other vehicle arrested following a two-car rear-end crash just before 9 p.m. Friday on westbound I-96 east of the Nunica exit.

Police said ambulances transported three people from one of the vehicles to area hospitals. The driver of that car was not injured.

The driver and only occupant of the other car was taken from the scene in handcuffs. He was not injured, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

Alcohol use and speed were believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Details of the crash were not available at the scene, although police indicated that the man arrested said that the car he hit was stopped in the road.

Witnesses told police the man was driving erratically before the crash.

One lane of traffic was getting through the area. Police expected to be on the scene for an extended amount of time.

