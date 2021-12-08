Record-high Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising

Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday a fourth surge in infections.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached a new high, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data.

Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday a fourth surge in infections.

The roughly 4,400 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases was at the highest point in the 21-month coronavirus pandemic and 150 more than a week ago.

The state health department reports the total three times a week.

Michigan recorded 351 additional deaths, including 166 in the most recent 48-hour period.





RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.