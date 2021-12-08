x
Record-high Michigan COVID-19 hospitalizations still rising

Nearly 4,700 patients were in the hospital statewide Wednesday a fourth surge in infections.

MICHIGAN, USA — Michigan’s COVID-19 hospitalizations has reached a new high, exceeding the previous record for the fifth straight time that the state has reported data. 

The roughly 4,400 hospitalized adults with confirmed cases was at the highest point in the 21-month coronavirus pandemic and 150 more than a week ago. 

The state health department reports the total three times a week. 

Michigan recorded 351 additional deaths, including 166 in the most recent 48-hour period.

