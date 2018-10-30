GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Will Michigan become the tenth state in the country to approve recreational marijuana?

The question is on the November ballot. Monday night, a panel for and against “Proposal 1” squared off for a debate at the Wealthy Theater in Grand Rapids.

Former District of Colorado U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer was on the “No” team. Recreational marijuana has been legal in Colorado for 6 years.

“One of the experiences in Colorado I would like the rest of the country to not repeat is lack of knowledge around the pros and cons - risks and rewards,” he said.

Sometimes citing contradictory statistics, the debaters argued over the potential legal, health and safety implications if recreational marijuana is approved. And the possible economic benefits.

“The Senate Fiscal Agency is estimating that $287 million will be the annual tax revenue in 2023,” said MI Legalize board member, Michael Tuffelmire. “This is going to go toward roads and schools. $287 million is a whole lot more than the zero dollars we are collecting right now.”

“It’s going to be more rehab and more medical costs,” countered Healthy and Productive Michigan president, Scott Greenlee. “At the end of the day I wonder if there are going to be any dollars left over to benefit the taxpayers.”

Nine states, and Canada currently have legal recreational marijuana. The election in Michigan is November 6.

“The writing is on the wall for cannabis,” said Dr. David Crocker of Michigan Holistic Health. “If you look at the data and the trends, if you are going against this, you are fighting a losing battle, in my opinion. I think we would serve the public better if we come together and find a way to make this work safely and smoothly.”

