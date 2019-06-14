GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — For 48 years, the Red Hot Inn has been serving up hot dogs, burgers and other traditional diner food with a Greek flair to patrons in Grand Rapids. The restaurant on Leonard Street and the East Beltline Avenue NE announced Friday that they will be shutting down on June 21.

The Red Hot Inn was started in 1971 by Gus and Helen Koukios, and their son Jim has been running it with his family since 1984.

The restaurant says they've served hundreds of thousands of hot dogs over the years, using the Koukios' family chili recipe, which is 100 years old.

Red Hot Inn said the timing was unexpected, but Jim Koukios and his family are going to start a new chapter in their lives.

The last week of operations start on June 17, and Red Hot Inn said the community is invited to come back for a final goodbye leading up their last day.

Red Hot Inn Restaurant Thank you for 35 amazing years on this corner. Come celebrate our last week on Leonard and E. Beltline.

