Reed City man arrested after 8-minute driving pursuit, found hiding in swamp

27-year-old Cameron Woodward lead police through a foot and driving pursuit on Sunday. He was arrested on a multitude of charges.

COLFAX, Michigan — Deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull over Cameron Woodward in Colfax Township on Sunday, July 4. But what started as a routine stop soon led to a driving and foot pursuit and ultimately, his arrest.

The 27-year-old from Reed City was traveling on 16 Mile Road when deputies tried to stop his vehicle, the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Department reports. He failed to pull over, instead leading deputies on an 8-minute driving pursuit through fields, fences and two tracks up into Grant Township.

Woodward then attempted to flee on foot, hiding in a nearby swamp. He was found by officers on the scene and arrested for a multitude of charges.

He was arrested for Felony Probation Violation and multiple other Probation Violations, Fleeing and Eluding, Reckless Driving, Possession of Controlled Substance, Multiple Plate and Insurance Violations, Malicious Destruction of Property and Obstructing Police.

He was also charged with Smuggling Drugs in Jail and a Domestic Violence 3rd Warrant out of Osceola County.

Woodward was arraigned on Tuesday, July 6, in the 77th District Court and remains in custody. He has a $50,000 bond.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.