Muskegon Catholic Central's game starts early, refs needed across town for second game

The kick off to Friday night's varsity football game at Muskegon Catholic Central was moved from 7:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. so the officiating crew working the game could cover two games in one night.

A shortage of referees is just one of many challenges for high school football teams and coaches in what's already been one of the craziest season anyone can remember.

Long-time Muskegon area referee Chuck Hulce says he started noticing the shortage of referees about two years ago.

"It has become more apparent, at least on this side of the state,” said Hulce Friday afternoon before the M.C.C. Holton game.

Hulce and the four other referees assigned to the game planned to rush from the game to a 7:00 p.m. kick off between Oakridge and Whitehall just as soon as the first game finished.

The Oakridge and Whitehall teams were given notice the game could start later than planned.

Earlier in October another Muskegon area officiating crew covered two games in one night.

"This is a new experience,” said Hulce. "This is an odd season."

Referees need to be at least 18 years old, register with the state, and pass a certification test. Referees are paid by the game. Hulce says new referees usually register in July for the fall season.

“It’s rewarding," said Hulce. "Here’s a chance to give back to the sport you love and without referees there’s no game.”

For more information on becoming a referee in Michigan check out the Michigan High School Athletic Association's website.

