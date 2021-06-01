Disney Cruise Line will set sail for a test cruise from Florida in June

Volunteer passengers will be on the simulated experience.

Disney Cruise Line will soon begin testing its COVID safety protocols after getting the green-light from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC gave the OK for the company to do a simulated cruise from Port Canaveral, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

“We have reached an important next step toward our gradual and responsible resumption of service, and are grateful for the productive dialogue with state, local and federal officials, the CDC and others in our industry that has made this possible," Cynthia Martinez, director of communications and public affairs for Disney Cruise Line, told 10 Tampa Bay in an emailed statement. "We look forward to our amazing crew once again creating magic for our guests and to helping the many workers who support our industry get back to work.”

The test cruise, which will involve volunteer passengers, is reportedly expected to sail from June 29-July 1. It will be aboard the Disney Dream.

"We're very excited and ready to welcome back the iconic Disney ships to their home at Port Canaveral," Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray told TV station WESH.

Royal Caribbean, which is based in Miami, was the first cruise line to get the green light on its simulated cruise proposal, allowing it to move into the testing phase. The Royal Caribbean simulated voyage will be June 20-22 on the Freedom of the Seas ship.